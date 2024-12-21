Syndication: USA TODAY

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has been enjoying his time as a cultural icon recently. Musk even recently became the first person to exceed a net worth of $400 billion.

Musk’s massive business success has led to him having an increasingly large role in politics. After helping President-elect Donald Trump on the campaign trail, Trump has appointed Musk to his upcoming administration as an efficiency expert.

It seems that Musk has now taken to chiming in on foreign affairs. He recently tweeted: “Only the AfD can save Germany”

Unfortunately, some details are emerging about the AfD that Musk was referring to and things aren’t looking good.

“The AfD‘s mission is to rehabilitate the image of the Nazi movement. One leader’s license plate is an open tribute to Hitler. A top AfD official said about migrants, ‘We can always shoot them later…or gas them.’ Another described Judaism as the ‘inner enemy’ in Germany,” reported United States Senator Chris Murphy on Friday.

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“The AfD isn’t just flirting with fascism—they’re giving it a full makeover. From Hitler tributes to calls for gassing migrants, their ‘mission’ isn’t subtle—it’s horrifyingly familiar,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Once again, we need media in this country that will call this out. Alternative für Deutschland is barely concealing the fact that they are Nazis. ‘Alles für Deutschland’ (All for Germany) was literally a rallying cry for HITLER. AfD counts on ignorance from English media,” another person added.

Hopefully, someone will get to Musk soon about how dangerous and harmful his message can be for others.