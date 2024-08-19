Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that there is a bit of a feud between a couple of billionaires Elon Musk and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban after Cuban criticized Musk during a recent interview.

During a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Mark Cuban accusing Elon Musk of altering the X/Twitter algorithm to promote content based on his personal preferences.

“When you write an algorithm — I haven’t written a lot, it’s been a while — but when you write one, you get to set the parameters of what you want to see happen,” Cuban told Stewart.

“And he certainly has done that to the things he likes.”

Musk responded to the claims with a post on social media.

“That was hilarious. Unlike the other platforms, our algorithm is open source!” Musk said. “And if you interact and argue with “right wing” accounts, which Cuban does a lot, the algorithm will assume that’s what you *want* to do and give you more of it lmao.”

Musk went on to take a pretty crass shot at Cuban.

“Mark Cuban is a giant [poop emoji] in human form,” Musk said in a follow-up post.

Clearly, Musk was not a fan of Cuban’s accusations.

