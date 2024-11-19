Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Tech billionaire Elon Musk and real estate mogul Donald Trump have emerged as cultural icons after reaching the pinnacle of success in their respective fields. So, it wasn’t too shocking when the pair teamed up for the presidential election in early November.

Musk even purchased the social media website Twitter, renamed it to X, and used his influence to aid Trump’s campaign as the Republican candidate in the presidential election.

Unfortunately, the pair’s relationship may be falling apart at the seams.

According to the New York Post, there have been reports of a “massive blow-up” between Musk and Boris Epshteyn, a special assistant to Trump during his first term in office. Musk allegedly had a massive spat where he lashed out at Epshteyn for “tipping off” the media.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“I know nothing about this guy, but I’m with Elon, especially if he really leaked to the press. And the vest doesn’t do him any favors,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Elon is the master of finding leaks This is the benefit of having good memory recall. Dude caught a leak by disseminating information with changes in punctuation,” one fan added.

“Elon seems to be very even-keeled. If he’s going off on someone, there has to be a legitimate reason,” one fan added.

“I’m going to guess the rocket scientist is correct and the slimy lawyer is the leaker,” one fan added.

“I’m with Elon. Epshteyn is as oily as they come,” one fan added.

“I don’t know if this report is true or not. Personally, Boris Epshteyn has always given me the creeps,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if this leads to the demise of the trust Musk and Trump seem to have built for each other.

[NY Post]