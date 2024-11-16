Syndication: USA TODAY

Billionaire Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk seems to have been spending a lot of time around Donald Trump after he was elected president. But according to one report, it sounds like he might be already be wearing out his welcome with Trump and his administration.

This week, Donald Trump tabbed Elon Musk to co-lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” with Vivek Ramaswamy, and the billionaire has since spent a lot of time around Trump following the election.

However, according to a report from NBC News, Musk has been “stepping on the toes” within the Trump administration and is “overstaying his welcome” at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.

NBC reported that Musk has had a “near-constant” presence at Mar-a-Lago and that his presence is beginning to “wear on people who’ve been in Trump’s inner circle longer than he has.”

“He’s behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it,” a source told NBC.

“And he’s sure taking lots of credit for the president’s victory. Bragging about America PAC and X to anyone who will listen. He’s trying to make President Trump feel indebted to him. And the president is indebted to no one,” the person added.

“This relationship is going to go up in flames so much faster than I even thought,” one person wrote on X.

“Bro bought an entire presidency and is about to fumble it,” another person said.

“If Trump goes extrajudicial on Elon, I’ll give him his props,” someone else wrote.

“What did they think the billionaire who bought them the election would do after he bought them the election?” another person said.

“Congratulations to him on his new role as annoyance in chief,” someone else wrote.

“Even when Elon pays you hundreds of millions of dollars, you can only pretend not to hate him for so long,” another person added.

We’ll have to see how the relationship between Trump and Musk continues to evolve.

[NBC]