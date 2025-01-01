Elon Musk and Donald Trump

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has gained recognition as a cultural icon in recent years, thanks to his Tesla CyberTruck and his acquisition of X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, which has played a significant role in sports media over time.

However, this week he found himself at the center of some negative publicity—right outside a Donald Trump hotel.

Elon Musk openly supported Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election and secured a position in Trump’s administration, co-leading the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

There is a clear overlap between supporters of Trump and Musk, which culminated in a particularly unfortunate and embarrassing incident this week.

A video that has since gone viral on social media captured a Tesla CyberTruck catching fire and exploding outside the Donald Trump Hotel in Las Vegas.

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that’s where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

This incident has understandably become a source of embarrassment for both Musk and Trump, sparking a wave of reactions on social media.

“Oh look a symbolic omen of things to come,” one person wrote on X.

“2025 metaphor alert,” someone else added.

“If this was a movie, the foreshadowing would have seemed heavy-handed and forced,” another person wrote.

“As far as omens go, this one seems pretty direct,” someone else said.

“A bit on the nose, no?” another person added.

“Do you understand the symbolism?” someone else said.

Authorities are currently investigating the fire, but there was clearly plenty of symbolism.