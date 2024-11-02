Credit: Online Athens

Donald Trump has a lot on his plate right now, as he prepares for the November presidential election, for which is the Republican candidate.

Even still, he’s not letting anything get past him. Former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban has been supporting Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

Suffice it to say, Trump was not having it and took to Twitter to let everyone know how he felt about Cuban.

“Mark Cuban, a really dumb guy, who thinks he’s ‘hot stuff’ but he’s absolutely nothing, is now out there saying that I don’t surround myself with strong women. Actually, he is very wrong, I surround myself with the strongest of women – With the understanding that ALL women are great, whether strong or not strong.

“This guy is such a fool, he’s constantly on Television being critical, and only for the reason that I tuned him out completely while President because he called incessantly. I told him, very pointedly, ‘Look Mark, I’ve got a lot of things to do, I just can’t be taking so many pointless calls from you.’

“In any event, that affected him greatly, because he’s a very insecure guy, and a MAJOR LOSER, always has been and always will be! Nobody likes him, nobody respects him, and he’s unattractive both inside and out! He should go back to talk about the person he was forced to support, because I didn’t want it, Lyin’ Kamala Harris.

“Also, he’s got no clubhead speed! I may, in fact, be surrounded by the strongest women in the World, including Heads of Countries, who make Mark look like a ‘baby!’ All strong women, and women in general, should be very angry about this weak man’s statement,” Trump tweeted.

You’d think Trump would probably be a little more focused on the election considering he lost the last one he ran in. Fans reacted to the long-winded tweet.

“How is this website still free,” one person on Twitter wanted to know.

“Anybody ever seen Mark Cuban and Rosie O’Donnell in the same room together?” one fan added, implying the two look alike.

“2016 Trump tweets are back,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the election plays out, but Trump comes across here like a man who is obviously unhinged and losing his mental faculties.

