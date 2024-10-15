Syndication: USA TODAY

Former United States President Donald Trump has made it no secret that he stands against transgender women competing in women’s sports, and he maintained that stance once again this week.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast for Barstool Sports, Donald Trump once again spoke out against transgender women competing in sports.

During the podcast, Donald Trump was asked what he would do to unite the country.

As part of his answer, he made it pretty clear that he is not “thrilled” about allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports, referring to them as “men.”

“So, you wanna see the country united, but we have two very different [sides],” Trump said on the podcast according to Mediate.

“You have a very conservative side, and then you have people that wanna see an open border and things. A lot of it’s so far out, like, for instance, they want men playing in women’s sports. I don’t think I could ever say I’m thrilled about that, OK? I’ve seen people really hurt.”

Trump went on to falsely suggest that two women’s Olympic boxers were actually men who had transitioned, and the hosts did not correct him.

Needless to say, this sparked a lot of reactions in the comments of the story.

“For whatever reason, Republicans think the trans stuff is a winning issue for them, it is weird,” one person wrote.

“That’s how he’s going to unite the country? He’s not well in the head,” another person said.

“The bizzaro world of Donald Trump,” another person added.

“This is a great example of how Donald’s lies permeate through the echo chamber, he lies so often that people can’t fact check him about everything,” another person said.

“Donnie is not a Uniter, he is a Divider,” another person added.

“All he does is spew hate. He’s divisive he wants us to fight each other. Don’t vote for him,” another person added.

Clearly, Trump sparked some outrage with these comments.

[Mediate]