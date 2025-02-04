Sam Greene-Pool via Imagn Images

For years, it has been a tradition for the President of the United States to sit down for an interview with the network airing the Super Bowl. Joe Biden chose not to participate in the interview for the past two years, passing up an opportunity to speak to a massive audience. Donald Trump, however, will not be passing up the opportunity to outshine Biden by reinstating the tradition.

This weekend, Fox will broadcast Super Bowl LIX, featuring a highly anticipated matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. And ahead of the big game, Donald Trump has agreed to take part in a sit-down interview that will air during the pregame coverage.

On Monday, Fox News confirmed that Donald Trump had taken part in a wide-ranging interview with anchor Bret Baier, discussing various topics, including the changes implemented by his administration since he took office last month.

“Fox News Channel’s chief political anchor Bret Baier will conduct a wide-ranging interview with President Donald Trump during the Fox Super Bowl Sunday pregame show on February 9,” Fox News announced on Monday.

“The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour on Super Bowl Sunday. During the interview, Baier asked Trump about the changes the administration has enacted since the Inauguration and the first 100 days of his presidency, as FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.”

While Super Bowl interviews with the president have long been a tradition, this marks the first time since 2022 that a president has taken part, after Joe Biden declined to do so for the past two years.

With Trump deciding to participate in the interview after Biden declined to do so the past couple of years, he has made a point to outshine his predecessor and speak to the massive television audience.

This will be Trump’s second interview with Fox News since assuming office last month, following his January sit-down with Sean Hannity. However, it will be the first time Baier has conducted a one-on-one interview with Trump since June 2023.

As for the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off in a much-anticipated rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs claimed victory to close out the 2023 season.

If the Chiefs secure another win on Sunday, they will become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.