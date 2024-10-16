SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Donald Trump recently shared his plan for how he intends to handle the issue of transgender women competing in women’s sports, but not everyone is happy about it.

During a recent town hall question and answer session on “women’s issues” with Fox News, Donald Trump was asked how he intends to address the issue of transgender women and girls competing in women’s sports.

“It’s such an easy question,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let it happen.”

Trump said simply that if he were elected president, he would outright ban trans women from competing in women’s sports.

“We stop it. We stop it. We absolutely stop it. We can’t have it,” Trump said.

Trump was then asked to clarify how exactly he planned to stop it, and he had a concerning response.

“You just ban it. The president bans it. You just don’t let it happen,” Trump said.

The crowd cheered loudly in response, but the problem with this plan is that the president does not actually have the authority to institute such a ban.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

So Trump’s declaration sparked outrage among many who point out that Trump either does not understand how the government works or he is planning to take more power than he has – or both.

“That’s dictator talk in case you were wondering,” one person said on X.

“What else does Trump think he can ban? Would the all-powerful ban anything he doesn’t like?” another person said.

“Ah, he means like a dictator would do. Got it,” another person said.

“The President just bans it. Maybe in North Korea…” another person added.

“Dude should take a civics class,” another person said.

“He just says things for the votes and then fires people when they tell him he can’t do these things to private companies,” another person added.

“As usual, he doesn’t understand how our government works,” another person said.

Trump did not elaborate on his plan or clarify what he meant.

[Justin Baragona]