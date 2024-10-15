Brendan McDermid/ Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

Former United States President Donald Trump has sparked some outrage with some comments he made about transgender athletes this week.

During a recent appearance on the Bussin’ With the Boys podcast for Barstool Sports, Donald Trump was asked what he would do to unite the country if he were elected president. In his answer, Trump bizarrely chose to call out transgender athletes as he made it clear he does not support transgender women competing in women’s sports.

“So, you wanna see the country united, but we have two very different [sides],” Trump said on the podcast according to Mediate. “You have a very conservative side, and then you have people that wanna see an open border and things. A lot of it’s so far out, like, for instance, they want men playing in women’s sports. I don’t think I could ever say I’m thrilled about that, OK? I’ve seen people really hurt.”

Trump went on to falsely suggest that two women’s Olympic boxers were actually men who had transitioned into women while the hosts did not correct him and simply continued the conversation.

It was a bizarre interaction all around, and it sparked outrage from people who commented on the story.

“For whatever reason, Republicans think the trans stuff is a winning issue for them, it is weird,” one person wrote.

“All he does is spew hate. He’s divisive he wants us to fight each other. Don’t vote for him,” another person added.

“The bizzaro world of Donald Trump,” another person added.

“This is a great example of how Donald’s lies permeate through the echo chamber, he lies so often that people can’t fact check him about everything,” another person said.

“Donnie is not a Uniter, he is a Divider,” another person added.

“That’s how he’s going to unite the country? He’s not well in the head,” another person said.

It’s not clear how these comments from Trump related to “unity” in any way.

[Mediate]