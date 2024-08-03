Donald Trump leaked video

The Villages Retirement Community in Sumter County Florida is traditionally a stronghold for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

The aging Republican voters in the community routinely hold golf cart parades through the streets to voice their support of Trump’s bid to return to the Oval Office.

But recently, Villages Democrats sent a shocking message to the former president: Many in the community will be supporting Democrat Kamala Harris in the election.

“Hundreds of golf carts filed in Saturday, decked out in American flags; ‘Harris for President’ posters; and red, white and blue streamers. Their drivers cheered, honked their horns and rode around town for hours, supporting Vice President Harris’s presidential bid for a parade in The Villages,”Praveena Somasundaram of the Washington Post reported.

The turnout even shocked organizers of the event.

“There’s enthusiasm for Kamala and also a sense of significance to this election and that there’s a lot at stake,” Dennis Foley, Vice President of the Villages Democratic Club, said. “So the combination, I think, has boosted everyone that was a little bit depressed.”

According to the report, Trump supports were quick in their response, organizing a quick parade to show that the former president still had sizable support in the community.

