Former President Donald Trump reacts during the Pro-Am tournament Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Donald Trump has been slipping in the polls ever since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. As a result, now would be the time for Trump to put everything he has into his campaign, given everything he has on the line. But instead, it sounds like he’s been taking entire days off to go golfing.

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah Griffin told The Washington Post during a recent interview that Donald Trump “seems to be phoning it in” when it comes to his campaign and has spent far too much time on the golf course at such a pivotal time in the election.

“The stakes for Trump this election are arguably the highest they’ve ever been. His criminal cases don’t go away if he loses. Yet he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign,” Griffin told The Washington Post.

“From spending days off the campaign trail golfing to coming up with frankly weak nicknames like ‘Kamabala,’ it feels like he’s lost his mojo.”

Anonymous Trump aides have also told The Washington Post that Trump was “just golfing all day and stewing” with the election slipping away.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for Trump and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Clearly, Trump is going to have to stop spending so much time golfing before he loses the election because of it.

