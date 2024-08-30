Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Donald Trump has been slipping in the polls ever since Vice President Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket. As a result, now would be the time for Trump to put everything he has into his campaign, given everything he has on the line. But instead, it sounds like he’s been taking entire days off to go golfing.

Former Trump White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah Griffin told The Washington Post during a recent interview that Donald Trump “seems to be phoning it in” when it comes to his campaign and has spent far too much time on the golf course at such a pivotal time in the election.

“The stakes for Trump this election are arguably the highest they’ve ever been. His criminal cases don’t go away if he loses. Yet he seems to be phoning it in, running a remarkably low-energy, undisciplined campaign,” Griffin told The Washington Post.

“From spending days off the campaign trail golfing to coming up with frankly weak nicknames like ‘Kamabala,’ it feels like he’s lost his mojo.”

Anonymous Trump aides have also told The Washington Post that Trump was “just golfing all day and stewing” with the election slipping away.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for Trump and it sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

Awww gosh that's sad — valerie (@valerie5462) August 25, 2024

It's my understanding that the inability to adapt leads to extinction. — Allan (@allan_pollock) August 24, 2024

Maybe, just *maybe*, someone who "struggles to adapt" to something that was telegraphed for weeks in advance isn't the best person for the "having to make decisions in a heartbeat based on ever-changing circumstances" job of President of the United States. — Leslie Jaszczak (Eserafina@nerdculture.de) (@ESerafina42) August 26, 2024

I dunno man he looks effin pretty energized to me pic.twitter.com/UCW2gbOCS1 — KYLE (@kylobrehn) August 25, 2024

Low energy. No stamina. Sad. — Just Dave ⛏✭🖖🏽 (@El_Daverino) August 25, 2024

He is an old man. It is hard for him to keep up and be nimble. No surprise by any of this. His whole campaign was Biden is old. Just to cover up how old and mentally failing he is. The media got played. — Walt (@walt6274) August 24, 2024

He's almost as old as Biden, time for him to end his campaign. — A Man (@bluntforcelama) August 24, 2024

Clearly, Trump is going to have to stop spending so much time golfing before he loses the election because of it.

[Washington Post]