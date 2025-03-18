Syndication: USA TODAY

Earlier this week, a high-profile golf course owned by former U.S. President Donald Trump became the target of vandalism by pro-Palestine protesters—and now, that same group has issued a stark warning to him.

Over the weekend, activists defaced Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland, splattering red paint across the clubhouse, scrawling graffiti on the property, and even causing damage to several putting greens.

The group Palestine Action has claimed responsibility for the incident, linking it to Trump’s recent remarks about the Gaza Strip. The former president had suggested that the U.S. could seize the region and turn it into a luxury resort destination.

In a statement, the group made its opposition to that idea abundantly clear, declaring that it “rejects Donald Trump’s treatment of Gaza as though it were his property to dispose of as he likes.”

The activists also issued a direct warning to Trump.

“To make that clear, we have shown him that his own property is not safe from acts of resistance,” the statement continued.

Then, on Wednesday, an arrest was made in connection to the vandalism—prompting an even more pointed message from the group.

“BREAKING: One person was arrested in Scotland, accused of painting and wrecking Trump’s Turnberry golf resort,” the group wrote.

BREAKING: One person was arrested in Scotland, accused of painting and wrecking Trump's Turnberry golf resort. Whilst Trump continues to plan and commit war crimes against the Palestinian people, know that no amount of police protection will stop us. pic.twitter.com/XO37C7wUrV — Palestine Action (@Pal_action) March 12, 2025

It then followed up with a stark warning for the president.

“Whilst Trump continues to plan and commit war crimes against the Palestinian people, know that no amount of police protection will stop us” the group said.

Given that the group has already demonstrated both the intent and ability to carry out such actions, this threat is certainly cause for concern. Now, the question is how Trump will respond.