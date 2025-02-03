SARAH YENESEL/Pool via USA TODAY NETWORK

On Saturday, newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump formally announced a 25 percent tariff on Canadian imports, triggering a trade war between the two countries. As expected, Canadians were less than thrilled.

Trump made the controversial declaration on Truth Social, arguing that the move was necessary to stop “illegal aliens and deadly drugs” from entering the United States.

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada 10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl,” Trump wrote in his post.

“We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it,” Trump continued.

Just hours after the news broke, the Ottawa Senators took on the Minnesota Wild in an NHL game in Ottawa, Canada’s capital.

As is customary when a Canadian team faces off against an American opponent, both national anthems were played before the puck dropped.

Normally, the crowd listens respectfully, but that certainly was not the case on Saturday.

Canadians in Ottawa boo the US national anthem after US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on Canada. pic.twitter.com/Tqa2LwTssE — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) February 2, 2025

In response to the newly imposed tariffs, Canadian fans in attendance drowned out the Star-Spangled Banner with boos from start to finish.

The moment sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“The players don’t deserve that do they,” one person wrote on X.

“It’s actually sad to see it come to this. I’ve seen many examples of Canadian hockey fans finishing the US anthem when the PA system breaks,” another commented.

“American here – good for them,” one user chimed in.

“As an American, this is fantastic! Keep it up,” another said.

“Deserved. We are complete idiots for electing the worst, dumbest, least capable person in the United States to be our leader,” wrote another commenter.

“Good. The USA is now the enemy of the civilized world. And I live here,” someone else added.

To say Canadians are upset with Trump’s decision would be putting it lightly.