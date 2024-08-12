Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A little over a month before surviving an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, former President Donald Trump was threatened in Nevada and Florida.

Federal authorities arrested Martha Jane Schoenfeld, a 60-year-old woman from Boca Rotan, Florida, for threatening to detonate bombs she alleged to have left at properties owned by Trump back in June.

“There is a bomb I left on the site,” a woman warned in a voicemail to Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, according to The Palm Beach Post.

“Hopefully you will get everyone evacuated, except for Trump.”

According to The Post, the United States Secret Service traced the calls to Schoenfeld, a part-time manicurist, “within hours.”

Her lawyer, Mark McMann, revealed that Schoenfeld has no criminal history.

“She’s never been in trouble before in her life,” McMann said, according to The Post. “It’s a very emotional thing for her and her family.”

The Secret Service only learned of a second threat to Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas after leaving Schoenfeld’s home.

The Post reported that Schoenfeld initially denied leaving the voicemails but eventually admitted she had also threatened United States Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) over voicemail.

It’s unclear exactly what motivated Schoenfeld to commit the crimes.

[Palm Beach Post]