Syndication: USA TODAY

Since taking office last month, United States President Donald Trump has spoken out against diversity programs and has made a point to eliminate many government DEI programs with executive orders. But in a shocking turn of events, he has decided to make a move to honor America’s diversity and pay respect to Black American heroes for Black History Month.

On Thursday, Donald Trump announced that the National Garden of American Heroes will be adding statues of a few American sports legends in recognition of Black History Month.

During a Black History Month ceremony at the White House, Donald Trump announced that late NBA star Kobe Bryant, late boxing star Muhammad Ali, and late civil rights icon and Major League Baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson will all be represented with statues in the garden, Fox News reports.

Muhammad Ali is obviously a legendary boxer, but he was also a prominent political and social activist, particularly during the civil rights movement. Kobe Bryant, meanwhile, was one of the most decorated and accomplished basketball players in history who also used his platform for social change. Jackie Robinson broke the MLB color barrier as the first Black player in the league.

In addition to the legendary athletes, Trump announced that Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Coretta Scott King and Frederick Douglass, will also get statues.

The garden was unveiled by Trump back in 2020 and will now be getting an upgrade and an update.

Last month, Trump amended his executive order outlining developments for the National Garden of American Heroes to strike the goal of completing the site “prior to the 250th anniversary of the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026.”

Now, after his latest order, he has urged it be finished “as expeditiously as possible.”

Located on the grounds of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., the National Garden of American Heroes is designed to celebrate heroes from all walks of life, with statues, busts, and plaques honoring and commemorating what they did for the United States.

Now, that Garden will be a little more diverse than before.