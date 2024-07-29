Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift is arguably the most famous woman on the planet right now. So as the world comes together to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, it only makes sense that Swift would provide the soundtrack for one of the events’ promotional ads.

Leading up to the Olympics, NBC shared a promotion that used the iconic Taylor Swift song “…Ready For It?” as the backdrop to generate some hype for Team USA ahead of the games. And it isn’t just any version of the song, it’s a special live version from her Eras Tour performance.

The ad features some of the biggest stars for Team USA – sprinter Noah Lyles, basketball superstar LeBron James and legendary gymnast Simone Biles while the song plays in the background.

🚨| Taylor Swift's "…Ready For It (Live from Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour) is officially being used in new promotion for the Paris Olympics! #Olympics pic.twitter.com/4hsyZX6wmf — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 27, 2024

And it sounds like Swift is going to be supporting Team USA whenever she can as she continues the International leg of her sold-out Eras Tour concert series.

“So ready to scream at my tv cheering for these athletes,” Swift said in a post on Instagram.

Taylor Swift and Team USA is quite an iconic partnership. We’ll have to see how Team USA performs at the Olympics with all of her support.

[The Eras Tour]