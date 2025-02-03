Oklahoma’s Nicole May (19) pitches during Game 2 of the NCAA softball Women’s College World Series Championship Series game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Longhorns at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 6, 2024. Oklahoma won 8-4.

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team has achieved incredible things over the last few years. The juggernaut softball program has won the National Championship in each of the last four years.

For her efforts, Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso learned incredible news on Monday.

The United States Olympic Softball team named Gasso their head coach for the 2028 Olympic Games set to take place in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press were among those to report the news of the announcement.

Gasso has coached the Sooners softball team since the 1995 season. Over the last thirty years, she’s helped build an absolute wrecking ball in Norman. Oklahoma softball is as good as it gets, as they’re the top program in the nation. And it’s probably not particularly close.

Gasso has coached Oklahoma softball to 15 Big 12 championships and eight National Championships. She and the Sooners will begin their first season in the softball-heavy Southeastern Conference this year. Oklahoma moved conferences this past summer, but the Sooners softball team has yet to get in on the fun.

That, obviously, will change soon.

The only disappointing thing? Softball at the Olympics won’t be taking place in LA. Instead, they’ll actually take place in Oklahoma. While the complex is great, it’s unfortunate that the Olympic softball teams won’t get the chance to be in LA throughout the event.

Nonetheless, congrats to Gasso on this remarkable honor.