Ever since its construction more than 100 years ago, the Eiffel Tower in Paris has been one of the most iconic landmarks on the entire planet. But it sounds like it will be seeing a major permanent change from now on.

Throughout the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Eiffel Tower featured the Olympic rings logo massively on the base of the tower. While most assumed the rings would be removed following the Olympics,

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo revealed during a recent interview with French outlet Ouest-France that she has decided to keep the rings on the tower permanently.

“I want the two to remain married,” Hidalgo told the outlet during a recent interview according to the New York Times.

“As mayor of Paris, the decision is up to me and I have the agreement of the IOC (International Olympic Committee),” Hidalgo said. “So yes, they (the rings) will stay on the Eiffel Tower.”

Hidalgo also said that she hopes the Olympic cauldron will be allowed to stay in the Tuileries Gardens that are attached to the Tower, but the final decision on that will come down to President Emmanuel Macron as the Gardens are state property and do not belong to the city of Paris.

