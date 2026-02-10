Feb 7, 2026; Cortina d’Ampezzo, ITALY; Lindsey Vonn of the United States during women’s alpine skiing downhill training the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre. Mandatory Credit: Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

United States Olympian Lindsey Vonn was in a devastating skiing crash while going for the gold medal despite tearing her ACL just days prior, and had to be helicoptered off the course. However, Vonn is insisting that her injury had nothing to do with her crash.

“Yesterday my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tail, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches,” Vonn wrote in a post on Instagram.

“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash. My ACL and past injuries had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever.”

The 41-year-old made it crystal clear that despite the ugly ending, she has not regrets about her decision to compete.

“While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets. Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport,” Vonn wrote in her post.

“And similar to ski racing, we take risks in life. We dream. We love. We jump. And sometimes we fall. Sometimes our hearts are broken. Sometimes we don’t achieve the dreams we know we could have. But that is the also the beauty of life; we can try.”

“I tried. I dreamt. I jumped,” the statement continued. “I hope if you take away anything from my journey it’s that you all have the courage to dare greatly. Life is too short not to take chances on yourself. Because the only failure in life is not trying.”

“I believe in you, just as you believed in me,” she concluded.

While Vonn may not get the storybook ending she or her fans wanted, she will always be undeniable as one of the greatest American athletes of all time.