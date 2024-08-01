Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports

United States swimming legend Katie Ledecky has already cemented herself as one of the best American Olympians of all time, and it doesn’t sound like this year’s Olympics will be her last ride.

On Wednesday, Katie Ledecky dominated the competition as she won gold in the women’s 1500m freestyle event, giving her eight career Olympic gold medals – tying her for the most of any American woman in history. But even though she is now a veteran in the sport at age 27, it sounds like she is still planning to compete at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been consistent over these last few months and last few years in saying that I would love to compete in L.A. and that hasn’t changed,” she said after her win on Wednesday according to ESPN.

“That could change. I mean, you never know. So, I really just take it year by year at this point and I really haven’t thought much beyond this week in terms of what my fall is going to look like, what my next year is going to look like. But yeah, I don’t feel like I’m close to being finished in the sport yet.”

Ledecky is still set to compete in two more events this year – the 4x200m freestyle relay on Thursday as well as the 800m freestyle on Saturday.

[ESPN]