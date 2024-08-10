Eiffel Tower Andrew P. Scott-USA TODAY Sports
A United States Olympic athlete has been stripped of her medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and people are not happy about it.

Earlier this week, Team USA women’s gymnastics star Jordan Chiles earned the bronze medal with a third-place finish in the women’s floor final, but that medal has now been stripped from her after a controversial ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Chiles initially finished fifth in the event with a score of 13.666, but her score was bumped up by 0.1 following an inquiry from her coach that exposed a scoring error regarding one of her jumps, which had been given a lower difficulty grade by mistake. The new score gave her the bronze medal over Romania’s Ana Barbosu, who had already been celebrating her apparent bronze medal victory.

However, following an appeal from Romania, the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled that the inquiry from the United States was “untimely,” as it came four seconds after the limit of one minute to submit an inquiry. So on that technicality, Chiles will have her medal stripped and given to Barbosu, even though her score was technically higher.

Needless to say, Team USA was not happy with the ruling.

“We are devastated by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling regarding women’s floor exercise. The inquiry into the Difficulty Value of Jordan Chiles’ floor exercise routine was filed in good faith and, we believed, in accordance with FIG rules to ensure accurate scoring,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

“Throughout the appeal process, Jordan has been subject to consistent, utterly baseless and extremely hurtful attacks on social media. No athlete should be subject to such treatment. We condemn the attacks and those who engage, support or instigate them. We commend Jordan for conducting herself with integrity both on and off the competition floor, and we continue to stand by and support her.”

The decision sparked outrage on social media, as well.

Had the judges scored Chiles’ routine correctly in the first place, this would never have been an issue.

