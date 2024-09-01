Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eiffel Tower in Paris is one of the most iconic landmarks on the entire planet. But from now on, it’s going to look quite a bit different thanks to a controversial decision from the Paris mayor.

During the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Eiffel Tower was decorated with the Olympic rings a the base of the tower. And even though the Olympics have since concluded, it sounds like the rings will remain on the structure permanently.

During a recent interview with Ouest-France, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo revealed that she has decided to keep the rings on the tower permanently.

“I want the two to remain married,” Hidalgo told the outlet during a recent interview according to the New York Times.

“As mayor of Paris, the decision is up to me and I have the agreement of the IOC (International Olympic Committee),” Hidalgo said. “So yes, they (the rings) will stay on the Eiffel Tower.”

Needless to say, this is some pretty shocking news regarding one of the most famous structures on the entire planet, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

It’s a pretty bizarre decision. We’ll have to see how long the rings remain.

