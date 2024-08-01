Syndication: Arizona Republic

Caitlin Clark is a world-class basketball player, but it doesn’t sound like she has a lot of confidence in her ability to compete in another sport at the Olympics.

During a recent press conference, a reporter asked Caitlin Clark a pretty fun question about the Olympics taking place in Paris, France right now, giving her two hypothetical sports and asking her which one she would be better at.

“Which would you be better at – synchronized swimming or gymnastics?” the reporter asked Clark.

Clark was brutally honest in her reply.

“Honestly, terrible at both. But, if I had to pick, swimming, because I probably would be less likely to get hurt. Gymnastics, I’m going to break something,” Clark answered the reporter according to Athlon Sports.

Obviously, Clark could have made her Olympic debut this season with the United States Women’s Basketball Team, but she was not selected to the 12-person roster for this year’s event. But Clark had a pretty classy response to missing out on the Olympics.

“I wouldn’t say I’m bummed,” Clark said according to the Indianapolis Star. “It gives you something to work for, I’m sure, and something to dream of, and in four years you can be there. Four years comes fast. That’s your time in college, and I feel like I was just a freshman in college.

“It shows you that you’ve got to start working now if you want that to be your dream in four years. That’s it for me – work hard and hopefully you can be there.”

In the meantime, Clark will be rooting for Team USA to bring home the gold medal.

“I’m excited for the girls that are on the team,” Clark said. “I’m excited for them, going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid who grew up watching the Olympics and it’ll be fun watching.”

We’ll have to see if Clark can make the team next year. But it’s pretty clear she’ll be avoiding synchronized swimming and gymnastics.

[Athlon Sports]