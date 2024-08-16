Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA star Brittney Griner is a three-time Olympic gold medalist. But the third one she recently won during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Griner was seen breaking down in tears on the medal podium as the Star Spangled Banner blared throughout the arena. It was Griner’s first time representing her country after her harrowing ordeal in Russia last year.

The Russian government originally sentenced Griner to nine years in maximum security prison for carrying a personal amount of hashish oil on her flight with her Russian Premier League team. Griner spent roughly 11 months in custody before Democratic president Joe Biden negotiated her early release in a prisoner swap.

Through that lens, Griner’s tears make sense.

“My country fought for me to get back,” Griner said, according to Yahoo Sports. “And I was able to bring home gold for my country. There’s just no greater feeling.”

Griner went on to express gratitude to America.

“And to be here, winning gold, for my country, representing, when my country fought for me so hard to even be standing here,” she said.

It was a sentiment echoed by United States women’s basketball coach Chery Reeve.

“She was so thankful to be here… I think we all should just keep checking on her because it’s unfathomable what she went through,” Reeve said.

[Yahoo!]