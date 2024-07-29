Bob Ballard [Twitter]

Eurosport wasted listed time in removing commentator Bob Ballard from Olympic Games coverage after he made a sexist remark regarding the Australia women’s swimming team.

Australia won gold in the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay, and the four swimmers—Emma McKeon, Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Calloghan and Meg Harris—journeyed to the Paris Aquatic Centre to secure their loot.

That’s when Ballard launched an extremely sexist comment due to what he perceived as time-wasting by the gold medalists.

“Well, the women just finishing up. You know what women are like… hanging around, doing their make-up,” Ballard said.

The clip went instantly viral, with Ballard’s comments being condemned almost worldwide.

Even Ballard’s broadcast partner, Lizzie Simmonds, condemned the remarks in real time, calling the statement “outrageous.”

Eurosport was swift in its punishment.

“During a segment of Eurosport’s coverage last night, commentator Bob Ballard made an inappropriate comment,” the broadcast network said in a statement, according to The Daily Mail.

‘To that end, he has been removed from our commentary roster with immediate effect.”

Ballard did not immediately respond to the criticism of his comments. He did not return a request by The Daily Mail for comment on his ouster from Olympics coverage.

