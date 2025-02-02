Fans boo national anthem

On Saturday, newly-elected United States President Donald Trump officially announced a 25 percent tariff on imports coming from Canada, igniting a trade war with Canada. Needless to say, the Canadian people were not happy about it.

Donald Trump announced the controversial move on Truth Social, claiming that the move was to prevent “illegal aliens and deadly drugs” from entering the United States.

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada 10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China. This was done through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl,” Trump wrote in his post.

“We need to protect Americans, and it is my duty as President to ensure the safety of all. I made a promise on my Campaign to stop the flood of illegal aliens and drugs from pouring across our Borders, and Americans overwhelmingly voted in favor of it,” Trump continued.

Shortly after the tariffs were announced, the Ottawa Senators hosted the Minnesota Wild in an NHL game in Ottawa – Canada’s capital city.

As is customary when a Canadian team takes on a team from the United States, both the Canadian national anthem and the United States national anthem were performed before the game.

Typically, the performance of each national anthem is met with respect from the fans in attendance, but that certainly was not the case on Saturday night.

Canadians in Ottawa boo the US national anthem after US President Donald Trump announces 25% tariffs on Canada. pic.twitter.com/Tqa2LwTssE — Stephen Taylor (@stephen_taylor) February 2, 2025

After news of the tariffs imposed on Canada by the United States, the Canadians in attendance loudly booed throughout the entire performance of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Needless to say, it’s pretty clear that Canadians are not pleased with the move from Trump and the United States.