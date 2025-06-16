Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Wilson is now wth the New York Jets, which will be his third team as he enters year five of his career. It’s not the career path the former number two overall pick envisioned for himself, but Wilson is looking forward to enjoying the sport again in Miami.

Wilson recently said that he feels he can be himself with the Dolphins, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“That’s what I’ve tried to do since I went through the entire New York experience, is trying to be more myself and focus on more just enjoying the game, enjoying learning, enjoying the failures, the process, everything that comes with it, not getting too hard on yourself when you make a mistake, just trying to learn and do my best and get better,” Wilson said.

“And I think having that focus and that mindset is what’s going to get you to where you want to be, not dwelling over a mistake. Everyone’s just out here trying to help each other get better, especially the coaches. They’re trying to help me be the best player I can be.”

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel previously spoke about Wilson’s arduous career path to Miami.

“There’s residuals to people, just in general, that have gone through things that are very beneficial at the quarterback position or just on a football team,” he said. “But as a football player, I think he’s come close to about as much scrutiny as one could have.

“Your top three draft pick — he was [No.] 2 — in New York City. Well, I mean, I think Joe Namath figured that out, and everybody else is like, ‘Woah, this is a lot.’ But that’s what I see, is a guy that is playing football with the empowerment of, ‘You know what? I’m strong enough to handle anything.’

“And a guy like that — that’s continually working at his craft, who has supreme arm talent — it’s cool to watch him grow, particularly in our offense, because guys with arm talent always throw it late. You have a stronger arm, [you might say], ‘I’ll just wait and see it.’ Go back to like John Elway and dudes with cannons. A guy with arm talent like that to challenge the play, the game of football, the quarterback position, the only reason I would even challenge him in that regard is because he has the power of, ‘Yeah, this game adjustment, or what coach is asking of me is minuscule, rabbit pellets, relative.’ So he’s exhibited that.”