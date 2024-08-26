Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos added former New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson this offseason and allowed him to compete for the team’s starting quarterback job along with rookie Bo Nix and fellow veteran Jarrett Stidham. Nix ultimately won the job, but Wilson doesn’t sound too bothered about it.

Following the team’s final preseason game this weekend, Zach Wilson offered his reaction to the decision as he made it clear that he was not exactly surprised and is just excited for Box Nix.

“I don’t think it was a surprise too much, obviously,” Wilson said in his press conference. “I think he’s had a great camp. I told him I’m excited for him for this opportunity. I really believe that they’re putting him in a good situation. I think Sean has done a phenomenal job and the guys that we get to hang out with, starting with [QBs coach] Davis [Webb] and then [offensive coordinator] Joe [Lombardi], and [senior offensive assistant] Pete [Carmichael], and then ‘Johnny Mo’ [pass game coordinator John Morton], you know we have a great offensive staff.

“And then Bo just continued to keep getting better. So I’m excited to see what he can do, and I think he’s ready for it.”

We’ll have to see how Nix performs in the role, but it’s clear he’ll have Wilson’s support.

