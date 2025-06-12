The Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor speaks at a press conference after their practice on Tuesday May 20, 2025.

The Cincinnati Bengals are in a very public standoff with first-round pick Shemar Stewart. Stewart has yet to sign his rookie contract due to a dispute over a clause in the deal, and on Thursday, he was absent from the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp session.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke after the session, saying that he and the team were focusing on the players who were present. However, Taylor revealed that he and Stewart have had good communication” and “positive conversations,” according to Pro Football Talk.

Still, Taylor refrained from expressing confidence that the situation would be resolved by training camp.

“I’m not going to make any predictions,” Taylor said.

Stewart has not taken the field since being drafted and has made it clear that he will not do so until the particulars around his contracts have been resolved.

“I think for all the rookies, you’d like them to be on the field,” Taylor said. “But certainly, there’s things that happen over the course of an NFL career and this is one of them right now.

“So, he’s been in the meetings, he’s been positive that way. He’s been a good learner. And we look forward to getting him back on the field quickly.”

Taylor also acknowledged that Stewart is acting within his rights as a professional athlete.

“I think there’s education that happens with all the rookies, that we do our best to educate them,” Taylor said. “No. 1, we want to protect our team in our locker room. And so, there’s some things — I understand when there’s frustration there. That’s how he chose to do it. That’s his prerogative. And we look forward to getting him back in the fold.”