Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Zac Robinson first got the chance to work with quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield was traded to the Los Angeles Rams following a disappointing stint with the Carolina Panthers.

Robinson was serving as the Rams’ pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and it was then that Mayfield garnered his respect.

“It was like at 10 o’clock at night [when Mayfield got the plays] and he came in the next day and I saw his notebook – we had a bathroom break, [so] I saw his notebook – he had highlighters everywhere, color-coded,” Robinson said, per the Buccaneers’ official website.

“Right away, I was like, ‘Okay, I know the player, I know the talent, but he’s made of all the right stuff.’ Obviously, that time that we spent together was invaluable during a tough season…he came in and ignited that group. I’m fired up to work with Bake and the rest of the guys. It’s a good group of dudes and I’m looking forward to it, for sure.”

It didn’t take Robinson long to realize Mayfield had the necessary mindset.

“I knew Baker had been through adversity – he had had great success in Cleveland and then obviously went to Carolina,” said Robinson. “He came in right away and was meeting guys for the first time in the huddle on Wednesday’s practice and you could just see everybody gravitates towards Baker. That’s what you’re looking for from that position. You want that true igniter, you want that guy that elevates the rest of the group.