“The #Bengals made an offer to CB Xavien Howard after a good workout today but the sides were unable to reach an agreement, sources say,” Garafolo wrote on X. “Howard is headed back home to continue training to stay ready for his next opportunity.”

Cincinnati’s interest in the 31-year-old Howard comes amid a disappointing 2024 season in which the Bengals currently lay claim to a 4-6 record following last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Cincinnati’s defense has been particularly underwhelming, ranking 26th in the NFL by allowing 26.2 points per game.

As for Howard, the four-time Pro Bowl selection has remain unsigned since being released by the Miami Dolphins following the 2023 season. A first-team All-Pro selection in 2020, Howard was previously considered one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL but saw his play slip during the 2022 and 2023 seasons prior to his release this past offseason.