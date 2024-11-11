Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals have struggled mightily in the secondary this season, but it sounds like they might be bringing in a player to help those issues.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Cincinnati Bengals are bringing in veteran cornerback Xavien Howard for a visit before a potential signing.

“The Bengals are hosting four-time Pro Bowl CB Xavien Howard on a visit today, sources say. Cincy’s defense needs some help and experience in the secondary as they try to make a playoff push. They’ll look to Howard as a possible solution,” Garafolo said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Howard has played his entire career with the Miami Dolphins up to this point. He missed the end of last season because of a foot injury but he was good enough to start every game he was healthy enough to play.

The 31-year-old entered the league in 2016 and has had a dominant career.

Howard led the league in interceptions in both 2018 and 2020 and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2022. He was also named first-team All-Pro in 2020.

Needless to say, this would be a pretty significant signing for the Bengals given their struggles in the secondary this season.

We’ll have to see whether or not Howard ultimately signs with the team.

