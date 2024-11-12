Credit: Akron Beacon Journal

The NFL world received some surprising news on Monday with ESPN’s Field Yates reporting that the Atlanta Falcons have signed Lamar Jackson to their practice squad.

Only it wasn’t the Lamar Jackson you were likely thinking of, but rather the veteran cornerback who most recently spent the 2023 NFL season with the Carolina Panthers.

A 2019 first-team All-Big Ten selection at Nebraska, Jackson — who shares a name with two-time NFL MVP and Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson — hadn’t been signed to an NFL roster since being released by the Carolina Panthers this past offseason. Now he’ll join the Panthers’ NFC South rival, with the opportunity to be promoted to the Falcons’ active roster for at least three regular-season games while he’s a member of Atlanta’s practice squad.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jackson began his NFL career by playing two seasons with the New York Jets. He has since spent time with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Panthers organizations prior to being released by Carolina in August.

Over the course of his NFL career, the 26-year-old Jackson has appeared in 23 games, tallying a total of 31 tackles and four pass defenses. Following the news that he has signed with the Falcons, many NFL fans took to social media to weigh in.

I’d play him at QB https://t.co/5qXUqdiv7p — Travis Rockhold (@TravisRockhold) November 11, 2024

this fxcked me up for a second. https://t.co/VGDNQEQCTw — Billy D. (@4DTOUGH) November 12, 2024

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Big loss for the Ravens https://t.co/L6WjJ8dMl2 — Paul Bear (@Paul_Brown_Bear) November 11, 2024

This guy should have to change his name. This threw me off for a second https://t.co/UHfuE8tdo6 — Skyler Kane (@_SkyCity_) November 11, 2024

[Field Yates on X]