Lamar Jackson appears to be hitting the open market.

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers announced a slew of roster moves, including that they have waived Jackson. The veteran cornerback had exited Saturday’s preseason game against the New York Jets with an injury, which resulted in he Panthers signing cornerbacks Chris Wilcox and Quandre Mosely and waiving Jackson, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson and running back Dillon Johnson to make room on their roster.

A 2019 first-team All-Big Ten selection at Nebraska, Jackson went undrafted in 2020 before signing as a free agent with the New York Jets. He proceeded to appear in 13 games (six starts) during his rookie season, tallying 28 tackles and two pass defenses before appearing in just one game in 2021.

In the time since, the 26-year-old has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs organizations before signing with the Panthers’ practice squad early in the 2023 season. He proceeded to appear in one regular-season game with Carolina, appearing on 11 special teams plays during the Panthers’ 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. Over the course of his NFL career, he has appeared in a total of 23 games (six starts), recording 31 tackles, one of which came for a loss, and four pass defenses.

