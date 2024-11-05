Commanders Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
While the Washington Commanders approach the 2024 NFL trade deadline as a likely buyer, the franchise is apparently also willing to sell.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Commanders “have recently assessed potential interest for 2023 1st-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on the trade market” ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Washington’s willingness to listen to trade offers for Forbes comes less than two years after the Commanders selected him out of Mississippi State in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the course of the first two seasons of his NFL career, the 23-year-old has appeared in 19 games (seven starts), tallying 45 tackles, 12 pass defenses and two interceptions.

Despite showing flashes in his rookie campaign, Forbes’ second season in Washington has proven especially underwhelming, as he’s only been active for five of the Commanders’ nine games, seeing limited playing time in the games he has been active for. Despite Washington currently sitting in first place of the NFC East at 7-2, Forbes has been the odd man out in the Commanders’ secondary, with rookie Mike Sainristil having emerged as a starter opposite Benjamin St.-Juste at cornerback.

Following the news that Washington would be willing to listen to trade offers for Forbes, many took to social media to respond.

