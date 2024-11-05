Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While the Washington Commanders approach the 2024 NFL trade deadline as a likely buyer, the franchise is apparently also willing to sell.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Commanders “have recently assessed potential interest for 2023 1st-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on the trade market” ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

Washington’s willingness to listen to trade offers for Forbes comes less than two years after the Commanders selected him out of Mississippi State in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Over the course of the first two seasons of his NFL career, the 23-year-old has appeared in 19 games (seven starts), tallying 45 tackles, 12 pass defenses and two interceptions.

I’m told that the #Commanders have recently assessed potential interest for 2023 1st-round cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. on the trade market, per sources. pic.twitter.com/2yParI2LcZ — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 5, 2024

Despite showing flashes in his rookie campaign, Forbes’ second season in Washington has proven especially underwhelming, as he’s only been active for five of the Commanders’ nine games, seeing limited playing time in the games he has been active for. Despite Washington currently sitting in first place of the NFC East at 7-2, Forbes has been the odd man out in the Commanders’ secondary, with rookie Mike Sainristil having emerged as a starter opposite Benjamin St.-Juste at cornerback.

Following the news that Washington would be willing to listen to trade offers for Forbes, many took to social media to respond.

Adam Peters REALLY hates Ron Rivera draft picks… https://t.co/9bkzneYIjn — Mark Tyler (Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) November 5, 2024

If Adam Peters can get anything for him it would be a miracle. It’s a bad look when you are a team that needs a CB and you’re trying to trade one. Doubtful that anyone will bite. He was never a 1st Rd talent. Can’t tackle, or cover, and doesn’t play with any physicality. https://t.co/4TokJ9zdfN — His Imperial Majesty (@Treg2Cole) November 5, 2024

Don’t see Forbes being traded without trading for another corner as well depth is weak. Michael Davis could also be cut if they find corner help. https://t.co/Lj4ib51g6w — Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) November 5, 2024

I have 0 idea what you could get for this guy. Plays like 6 snaps or less a game. I guess a 6th? I’d probably take that. https://t.co/zoPuehNMQQ — Les Brijbasi (@LBrijbasi) November 5, 2024

