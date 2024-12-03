Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to waive quarterback Bailey Zappe ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos on Monday raised a few eyebrows.

But the transaction now appears to have been procedural, with KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reporting that the Browns have re-signed Zappe after he cleared waivers.

Cleveland made the move to release the veteran quarterback as it made a slew of roster moves ahead of its Monday Night Football matchup. Notably, the Browns promoted wide receivers Kadarius Toney and Michael Woods II from their practice squad to their 53-man roster, releasing Zappe to help make room.

It’s not surprising, however, that Cleveland added a third quarterback after the game, nor is it surprising that the Browns’ preference was to re-sign Zappe. Cleveland initially acquired the former Western Kentucky star from the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad after Deshaun Watson suffered his season-ending Achilles injury in October.

While he’s yet to officially appear in a game for the Browns this season, Zappe could make for an intriguing candidate to play as Cleveland enters the final month of its regular season. Laying claim to a 3-9 record, the Browns’ quarterback room currently consists of Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Zappe, while Watson continues to recover from his injury.

Originally selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Zappe appeared in 14 games (eight starts) over the course of the first two seasons of his NFL career.

Following the news that the the Browns have re-signed the 25-year-old, many took to social media to respond.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Loved the people surprised the Browns waived Bailey Zappe and then resigned him today. It was a procedural move for the Denver game. No biggie. — Mark (@CLESportPrspctv) December 3, 2024

just get him on the Chiefs in a winning environment, he deserves it — RealMythicalDragon (@real_dr1) December 3, 2024

Who cares, they have Jameis — Terps Recruiting (@TerpRecruiting) December 3, 2024

[Aaron Wilson on X]