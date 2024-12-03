Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of their matchup with the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football, the Cleveland Browns made a curious move, waiving quarterback Bailey Zappe from their roster.

But as it turns out, the move appears to have been procedural, with KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson reporting that the Browns have re-signed the veteran quarterback to their active roster.

Cleveland’s decision to waive the former Western Kentucky star came as a surprise to many as it left the Browns with just two active quarterbacks for Monday’s matchup with the Broncos. Cleveland, however, proved to not need the depth, with starter Jameis Winston completing 34 of his 58 pass attempts for 497 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions against Denver.

The Browns lost the game 41-32.

It’s hardly surprising that the Browns would want to add another quarterback as teams traditionally carry at least three players at the position on their roster at any given time. And it also makes sense that Cleveland would re-sign Zappe considering his recent experience in the Browns’ offensive system.

Originally selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Zappe appeared in 14 games (eight starts) over the first two years of his NFL career in New England. The Patriots released the 2021 Conference USA MVP ahead of the 2024 season, with the Kansas City Chiefs proceeding to sign him to their practice squad.

The Browns, however, signed Zappe to their active roster following Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury in October. He has yet to officially appear in a game with the team.

With Cleveland laying claim to a 3-9 record, however, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the team get its younger players more reps in the final month of the regular season. That could potentially include Zappe, who showed plenty of promise during his two seasons with the Patriots.

Following Monday’s loss to Denver, the Browns will return to action on Sunday when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

[Aaron Wilson on X]