Aaron Rodgers’ 2024 season has been a bizarre one.

And the New York Jets quarterback’s campaign has taken yet another twist thanks to a new report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

With the Jets entrenched in their bye week, many have speculated about Rodgers’ future with the franchise following the firing of general manager Joe Douglas. And all indications are that the four-time NFL MVP may have played his final snap with the franchise, in part because he appears to be banged up with injuries.

How injured is Rodgers? That, apparently, is a question no one knows the answer to.

According to Rapoport, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback has avoided undergoing scans in an apparent effort to disguise how injured he might actually be.

“As for Rodgers, he’s been banged up this season, fighting hamstring, knee and ankle injuries while being off and on the injury report. How injured is he? It’s unclear,” Rapoport wrote. “One source explained that Rodgers has resisted getting scans done, not wanting to reveal the severity of his injuries out of fear of having to come off the field. He has insisted that he keep playing.”

Suffice to say, the idea of a player avoiding scans to downplay his injuries raised several eyebrows around the league. And the 40-year-old Rodgers’ poor play this season hasn’t helped matters, with New York laying claim to a 3-8 record.

Following Rapoport’s report, many took to social media to respond.

Can’t be considered sick if you never go to the doctor. (What a baby) https://t.co/03vnLDk88Y pic.twitter.com/n4xifOr6Lf — Brendan Sugrue (@BrendanSugrue) November 24, 2024

Now its time for the excuses and blame injuries. Rodgers PR team is the all time great, not him https://t.co/4suFQaWox2 — Don Keedic (@KeedicDon69) November 24, 2024

Refusing medical scans? … And the Jets allowed it? What a (predictable) disaster this guy has been. Instead of just leaking all their grievances with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets should just cut him and be done with it. I mean, this way is more fun for us, but still … https://t.co/Rd9X2aqUMJ — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 24, 2024

I’ve never seen a man run to the media for excuses like Aaron Rodgers lol it’s actually hilarious https://t.co/BwDexB9cEF — Dwyane Thomas (@ThomasDwyane1) November 24, 2024

[Ian Rapoport on X]