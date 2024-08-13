The Tennessean

The Tennessee Titans hope that Will Levis will establish himself as the team’s next franchise quarterback, and it sounds like Levis is happy about the direction of the team, as well.

During a recent press conference, Will Levis expressed confidence as a result of the team’s commitment to bolster the offense with contributors and weapons as he heads into his second season with the Titans.

“It gives me a sense of confidence that they trust me, for them to invest the money in specifically my side of the ball, it’s cool to see the weapons and the capability that we have as an offense, and we’ve been able to show throughout training camp that they’ve made the right decisions in that way,” Levis said according to Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports. “Continuing to prove every day how we are going to be able to use these new additions and what our identity for the offense is going to be going forward, it’s cool to see. It just makes me want to work harder for everyone in the front office knowing that they believe in me with the decisions that they’re making with the roster.”

This offseason, the Titans signed wide receiver Tyler Boyd, running back Tony Pollard, and wide receiver Calvin Ridley to join wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back Tyjae Spears.

Needless to say, it sounds like the Titans have set him up for success as he heads into his second season in the league.

[CBS Sports]