Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) runs the ball after he makes an interception in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 NFL Draft is steadfast approaching. Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is exuding significant confidence.

Johnson, one of the best defensive backs in America, has had scouts raving over his abilities ever since he hit the field at Michigan. The Wolverines cornerback has more than proven his worth on the field over the past few seasons. He’s anchored a secondary that won a National Championship in Ann Arbor, and now he’s ready to take his talents to the NFL.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, you can make or break yourself. The confident Wolverine cornerback stood strong during media availability on Thursday.

During that time, the Michigan star made a declarative statement. He’s the best.

“A lot of respect to him,” he said of Colorado’s Travis Hunter via Pro Football Talk. There’s been discussion on which DB is better: Hunter or Johnson. Well, the Michigan cornerback respectfully has his answer.

“He’s won the Heisman, did a lot of great things, but I know I’m the best corner in this draft,” he said. “I’m gonna just wait until I get on the field and let my play do the talking.”

Johnson has been regarded as one of the best defensive backs in this year’s NFL Draft. He led a brilliant career at the University of Michigan, where he won a National Championship in 2023. Johnson had a bit of a down season in 2024, as did his Wolverines, but he still checks out as a strong NFL-caliber player. NFL Draft Buzz ranks Johnson as the second-best defensive back in this year’s draft behind Colorado two-way sensation Travis Hunter.

“The NFL cornerback prototype is changing, and Will Johnson represents the new wave. His rare combination of length, football IQ, and competitive fire makes him a scheme-proof defender who can match up with the league’s evolving receiver archetypes,” NFL Draft Buzz’s scouting report reads on Johnson.

Where will the Michigan cornerback go? It’s anyone’s guess. The NFL Draft will go down in two months in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for the very first time. The traveling NFL Draft will take place at Lambeau Field, the most historic venue in the NFL.