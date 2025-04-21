Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado; Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The NFL draft is set to start on Thursday, and this year, the Tennessee Titans hold the number one overall pick. All signs from the Titans seem to indicate that the team is going to take former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first pick, but the truth is that this would be a massive mistake.

The first overall pick should be former Colorado Buffaloes standout and reigning Heisman trophy winner Travis Hunter, and teams should be falling over themselves to trade themselves into position to take the unique talent.

While there’s no denying Ward’s talent, the simple truth of the matter is that we have never seen someone impact a football field the way that Hunter did at the collegiate level.

The same way that Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has left jaws dropped by his elite performance as both a hitter and a pitcher, Hunter is coming to the NFL with dominance as both a cornerback and a wide receiver.

This means that whichever team selects Hunter will be getting the production of two elite players for the price of one, which alone should be a no-brainer for any serious front office.

That doesn’t even factor in the revenue that drafting Hunter will recreate. The young star’s jerseys are sure to skyrocket to the top of the most-purchased list in the league, and he’ll also work wonders for the attendance for whichever team ends up drafting him.

Hunter is fully committed to playing both sides of the ball at the NFL level as well, and has even said that he may as well stop playing football if he isn’t able to impact the game on both sides of the ball at the professional level.

The simple truth of the matter is that teams need to stop overthinking things and take the transcendent talent.