Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns are an NFL franchise that seems to be doomed to fail forever. The organization took a massive swing by trading for former Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson and signing him to the highest fully guaranteed contract in league history.

It resulted in a massive miss, as Watson tore his Achilles last year and then had a massive setback in his recovery that his thrown his status for next season into doubt. However, even before the injury, Watson was arguably the worst starter in the league.

To rub salt in the wound, Baker Mayfield, who was ousted for Watson, has looked like a perennial All-Pro with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Browns hold the number two overall pick in next week’s NFL draft, and all signs seem to be pointing toward Cleveland selecting former Colorado Buffaloes standout and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who excels at both cornerback and wide receiver.

However, this would be the wrong move for the Browns.

Cleveland should be deploying all of its resources to end its quarterback curse, and with all signs pointing toward the Tennessee Titans selecting former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick.

That leaves Hunter’s former collegiate teammate, Shedeur Sanders, for the Browns. Sanders is the perfect fit for Cleveland because not only has he shown that he has everything it takes to completely turn around a team, doing so both with the Jackson State Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes at the collegiate level, but he also has the sort of bombastic personality that will win over fans and earn the franchise some much needed goodwill in Cleveland.

While it looks as if the Browns are still leaning toward taking Hunter, there’s a clear better choice for the team.