Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders are a franchise on the up and up after the selection of quarterback Jayden Daniels out of LSU in last year’s draft. Daniels exceeded expectations and led the Commanders to the NFC Championship, where they ultimately fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.

This season was a massive step in the right direction for the franchise, after years of poor to mediocre play under the organization’s previous owner, Dan Snyder.

When the new ownership acquired the team from Snyder, there was heavy speculation that the new group would change the organization’s name from the Commanders, which many view as overly generic.

Some even called for a return to the controversial “Redskins” name, which is largely viewed as having racist overturns these days, which caused the name change in the first place.

Now, there’s a definite answer on the franchise’s plans for a new team name.

“Yes. I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. We’re going with that,” managing partner Josh Harris said in a media session.

Harris emphasized that the name Commanders means something to fans now and that the franchise is focused on creating its own history with it as they work toward moving to their new stadium.

It’ll be interesting to see if Daniels can continue to give Commanders fans something to look forward to too.