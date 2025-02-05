Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Since Washington’s NFL franchise retired its “Redskins” name in 2020 and rebranded as the “Commanders” in 2022, some fans have continued calling for a return to the team’s original identity. But at this point, it’s clear that won’t be happening.

The “Commanders” name has never been overwhelmingly popular among fans, and up until now, the team’s new ownership had not taken a firm stance on whether it would stick around. That changed this week.

In a recent interview, team owner Josh Harris made it clear that the Washington Commanders name is here to stay and that reverting to the “Redskins” name is simply not an option.

“Yes. I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. We’re going with that,” Harris said, according to Pro Football Talk.

Even before Harris’ comments, former team president Jason Wright had already shut down any possibility of bringing back the Redskins name.

“It is not being considered,” Wright told radio station 106.7 The Fan in 2023. “Period.”

Unsurprisingly, many fans who had been holding out hope for a name reversal were outraged by the decision.

“I bet if the fans don’t show up to watch the games at the stadium that would change the owner’s tune really quick … Washington Redskins will always be the name of the team … John Riggins said he would never attend a game nor do interviews or even associate himself to new Commanders … Redskins is iconic as the people it represents,” one fan wrote in the comments on MSN.

“What a missed business opportunity. Most reports indicate a drop in attendance, season ticket waiting lists, and revenue from merchandise since the name change, so the one to come in with the sack to change the name back would probably see a team economic explosion unlike anything the league has ever seen,” another person added.

“That’s extremely unfortunate to hear. Paying tribute to the amazing warriors that were here in the past should be a priority for an NFL team that resides at the United States of America’s Capitol,” someone else commented.

“I stopped watching Washington football after a lifetime, growing up watching them because of the name change. Too bad they won’t be going back to it,” another fan wrote.

“Having been a Redskins fan for over 60 years, I cannot accept this name change. Time to move on and leave my beloved Redskins in the dust of wokeness. Changing history to agree with the narrative of a few disgusts me. Hail to the Redskins!” another added.

“Even if I am a diehard Cowboys fan. I really miss the Redskins. It’s not the same with the Commanders. Now I don’t care. It’s just another team,” someone else wrote.

These reactions may come from individual fans, but they provide a glimpse into how many everyday fans feel about the team’s decision.