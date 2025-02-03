Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

After the Josh Harris ownership group took over the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder in 2023, there was plenty of speculation about whether they might consider changing the team’s name with many fans calling for a return to the “Redskins” name. But it doesn’t sound like that’s going to happen.

The “Commanders” name was introduced in 2022 after the franchise moved away from the “Redskins” moniker in 2020. During the interim, the team was simply known as the “Washington Football Team.”

The “Commanders” name hasn’t exactly been a fan favorite, and until now, the new ownership had not given a definitive commitment to keeping it. That changed this week.

In a recent interview, Josh Harris gave a much clearer stance, making it evident that the team will remain the Washington Commanders moving forward.

“Yes. I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. We’re going with that,” Harris said, according to Pro Football Talk.

Even before this statement, former team president Jason Wright made it pretty clear that even if the team did decide to change its name, the “Redkins” name was not being considered.

“It is not being considered,” Wright told radio station 106.7 The Fan in 2023. “Period.”

This statement from Harris should end all that speculation once and for all.