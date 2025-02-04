Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the NFL franchise in Washington dropped its “Redskins” name in 2020 and adopted the “Commanders” team name in 2022, there have been calls from fans for the team to return to its original name. However, it’s clear that’s not going to happen.

The name “Commanders” has never been a strong favorite among fans. And up until now, the team’s new ownership hadn’t firmly committed to keeping it. That changed this week.

In a recent interview, Josh Harris took a much more definitive stance, making it clear that the Washington Commanders name is here to stay and the team will not be going back to the “Redskins” name.

“Yes. I think it’s now being embraced by our team, by our culture, by our coaching staff. We’re going with that,” Harris said, according to Pro Football Talk.

Even before this statement, former team president Jason Wright had already made it clear that, regardless of any potential name change, the “Redskins” name was completely off the table.

“It is not being considered,” Wright told radio station 106.7 The Fan in 2023. “Period.”

Needless to say, this decision sparked outrage from fans who were hoping to see the previous name restored.

“I bet if the fans don’t show up to watch the games at the stadium that would change the owners tune really quick … Washington Redskins will always be the name of the team … John Riggins said he would never attend a game nor do interviews or even associate himself to new Commanders … Redskins is iconic as the people it represents,” one fan wrote in the comments on MSN.

“What a missed business opportunity. Most reports indicate a drop in attendance, season ticket waiting lists and revenue from merchandise since the name change, so the one to come in with the sack to change the name back would probably see a team economic explosion unlike anything the league has ever seen,” someone else added.

“That’s extremely unfortunate to hear. Paying tribute to the amazing warriors that were here in the past should be a priority for an NFL team that resides at the United States of America’s Capitol,” another person wrote.

“I stopped watching Washington football after a lifetime, growing up watching them because of the name change. Too bad they won’t be going back to it,” someone else added.

“Having been a Redskins fan for over 60 years, I cannot accept this name change. Time to move on and leave my beloved Redskins in the dust of wokeness. Changing history to agree with the narrative of a few disgusts me. Hail to the Redskins!” another fan wrote.

“Even if I am a diehard Cowboys fan. I really miss the Redskins. It’s not the same with the Commanders. Now I don’t care. It’s just another team,” someone else added.

Obviously, these reactions are just from normal, everyday people, but they provide an idea of how the average person is thinking about this news.