The Washington Commander begin the 2024 campaign on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium where they’ll be hosted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Commanders’ fans are excited to kick off a new era of football in Washington after the team drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall out of LSU.

Unfortunately, it sounds like there will be even more pressure on Daniels’ shoulders when he makes his debut on Sunday.

The Commanders have officially ruled out backup quarterback Marcus Mariota for the season opener. Mariota was not available for practice on Thursday or Friday with chest and pectoral injuries.

Now the commanders will look to quarterback Jeff Driskel to step up and serve as Daniels’ backup.

Luckily for their fans, the Commanders’ injury report doesn’t include many names. The only other player joining Mariota on it is defensive tackle Jer’zhan Newton, who is doubtful with a foot injury.

It looks like Daniels and the Commanders will have nearly their full arsenal available as they try to turn Wahington back into a city contending for Super Bowls year in and year out. However, if he struggles in his debut or suffers any sort of injury, he won’t have the experienced backup the team was hoping he would enter the season.

