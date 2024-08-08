Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels has not even yet earned the starting quarterback role officially, but it sounds like he has greatly impressed new offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

During a recent press conference, Kingsbury did not hold back his praise for the young quarterback as he raved about his approach to getting better.

“I love the process,” Kingsbury said of Daniels. “I love how he approaches each day, how he handles the good, the bad, all the installs. He must study it like crazy at night, because every morning when we get here and he walks through with us, he nails it. And so, you just appreciate the work he’s putting in. He’s paying the cost to try and get where he wants to get. And that’s all you can ask from a young player.”

While the Commanders might have primarily selected Daniels for his physical ability as a quarterback, it’s cleary his work ethic and mental fortitude that has stuck out to him so far.

“I think he is just putting in the work to reach the level that he expects himself to play at this year, which is probably higher than what any of us could imagine,” Kingsbury said. “But I just see day in, day out, its consistency in his approach, his consistency in how he treats people and how he studies, how he works. And when you continue to do those things and stack those days, you’re going to get the results you want.”

We’ll have to see how all of this translates to his play on the field.

[Pro Football Talk]