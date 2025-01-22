Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings will move forward with Kevin O’Connell as their head coach. The Vikings inked a multi-year extension with O’Connell after a prodigious season in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Minnesota makes the move to keep O’Connell after three terrific seasons. The Vikings won the NFC North in his first year as head coach, and then made the postseason this year again. They fell one game short of the NFC North crown, which was decided in a Week 18 clash with the Detroit Lions.

They’re building something significant in Minnesota, so the Vikings made the logical move in retaining O’Connell.

The team reported the news on the extension Tuesday evening.

“The Vikings and Head Coach Kevin O’Connell have agreed to a multiyear contract extension,” they wrote in a release.

According to Fox’s Jay Glazer, there were teams that rummaged about potentially trading for O’Connell. But Minnesota now makes sure that won’t be happening anytime soon. It was a farfetched thought to begin with, but now that door is slammed shut.

The Vikings make this move amid other turnover in the NFC North. Chicago hired Ben Johnson away from the Lions on Monday, an even more significant move in the coaching circles perhaps.

Needless to say, it’s going to be a busy offseason, and we’re just getting started.